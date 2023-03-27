MOLAA IS EXTENDING THE FERNANDO BOTERO EXHIBIT THROUGH JULY

Fernando Botero (Colombia, 1932)

La familia / The Family, 1992

Charcoal on canvas / Carboncillo sobre lienzo

52 x 39 ½ inches / pulgadas

MOLAA Permanent Collection, Gift of the Estate of Estelle Soicher / Colección permanente de MOLAA, donación del patrimonio de Estelle Soicher

M.2007.002

March 27, 2023

Due to its tremendous popularity, the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) announced extending the Fernando Botero: The Master exhibit until the end of July. The exhibit is part of Botero’s celebration of over 60 uninterrupted years as a creator and fundamental figure. The exhibition is presented in dialogue with the monumental sculpture Reclining Woman (2007), which graces the museum entrance as the starting point. Join us in exploring Botero’s artistic trajectory through artworks that are part of the MOLAA collection and the Botero private collection.

For more information on the exhibit and tickets can be found here: https://molaa.org/2022-fernando-botero-el-maestro

WHERE: Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach, CA

(562) 437-1689

www.molaa.org

