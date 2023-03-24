Mitch Winnik Selected as Kaiser Permanente Downey Service Area’s New Senior Vice President and Area Manager

Mitch Winnik

March 24, 2023



DOWNEY, Calif., – Kaiser Permanente is pleased to announce that Mitch Winnik has been selected as senior vice president and area manager for the Downey Service Area, which serves more than 396,000 members through Downey Medical Center and 10 medical office locations. He replaced Gregg Durkee, who served as interim senior vice president following the transfer of former Senior Vice President Payman Roshan.

Winnik’s experience in health care spans more than 35 years. He started his career as a bedside respiratory therapist and progressed through clinical and operational leadership roles that resulted in his appointment as vice president of Operations in three geographic regions for Hospital Corporation of America. He also served as chief operating officer at Universal Health Services’ Corona Regional Medical Center in California, and Wellington Regional Medical Center in Florida.

Winnik joined Kaiser Permanente five years ago starting as the COO for the Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center and was later named regional vice president for Kaiser Permanente Northern California Resource Stewardship in 2021.

“Mitch brings a wealth of health care experience that will serve our members, staff and physicians well,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president, chief operating officer and chief officer for Strategy, Growth and Experience, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii. “His leadership will help strengthen Kaiser Permanente as a health care leader serving our southeast Los Angeles County communities.”

Winnik said he’s looking forward to new opportunities including strengthening the patient experience, as well as providing world-class services and compassionate care to which Kaiser Permanente is committed.

“I’m excited about enhancing quality, expanding our mission and fostering a high-performing team with the priority of meeting our patients’ needs,” he said. “Our physicians and staff are passionate about providing great care to the community and making a difference. To be able to serve and support them is a gift and a privilege.”

Winnik earned an MBA in health care management from Western Governors University, a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Florida Atlantic University, and an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy. He completed the Wharton College Strategic Leadership Program in 2019, and is currently enrolled in the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard University. Winnik also served as a United States Army Medical Officer at Brooke Army Medical Center.

In his free time, Winnik enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

