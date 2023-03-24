Los Angeles Times Continues Pathetic Coverage of L.A. Angels

March 24, 2023

By Brian Hews

For the third day in a row, the El Segundo Times Sports Editors have completely neglected the team that is just 30 miles to the south of their building not in Los Angeles…….the first team in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Angels.

This is not the first time, the coverage has been scant the entire spring training season.

Must be competitive jealousy; the freeway series record of 69 wins (LAA) to 49 wins (LAD).

The sports editors have always buried the Angels on the back pages of their sports section but they have never gone to this length to ignore them, and it does not make any sense at least on a marketing level.

The conservative-as-hell Orange County Register covers the Angels like a blanket.

So I guess the Los Angeles Times is trying to slowly leave Orange County sports, or at least lose a lot of print subscriptions, but that’s what you get when your owner is not a newspaper, ink-in-their-blood publisher.

In today’s paper the baseball coverage consisted of a story on the Dodgers, and then news and notes about the Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds, the Atlanta Braves and the

San Diego Padres. Maybe their disdain spreads to the entire American League, GO ASTROS.

Maybe they don’t like Arte Moreno, like most L.A. Angel fans? But why take it out on Angel fans?

When they do write about the Angels, and I use write loosely, the editors allow articles by Angry Guy Dylan Hernandez who recently wrote an article about Ohtani entitled “Shohei Ohtani’s WBC dominance proves he must leave the Angels.”

The thrust of Angry Hernandez’ story was that the Angels will never be a winner, so Ohtani should leave.

Talk about bias, that is a big no-no if you are a real repoter.

Funny thing I never heard that Hernandez coached baseball teams on any professional level…. if he did he certainly wouldn’t be writing for the El Segundo Times.

So Angry Hernandez was talking out of his proverbial arse, which is never a good thing when you are a journalist.

Par for the course, they call themselves the Los Angeles Times when their building is in El Segundo and have a doctor-who is excellent at finding cures for diseases-but is not a newspaper publisher.

