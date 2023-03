Possible Tornado Touchdown in Montebello

March 22, 2023 • 12:15 pm

Brief video from NBC

The roof of a Montebello business was damaged Wednesday during another day of severe weather in Southern California.

The National Weather Service said it is investigating whether the damage was caused by a tornado. Debris from the roof was scattered in a parking lot and on streets around the building.

Signs identified the business as Royal Paper Box Company.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

