Water Replenishment District Will Hold Eco-Gardener Classes

March 20, 2023

The Water Replenishment District will hold its popular echo Gardner classes for March, offering both in- person and virtual webinars.

The in-person classes will be conducted at the Rancho Los Cerritos, 4100 Virginia Rd., Long Beach, Ca., 90807. See map click here.

The first virtual webinar class will occur tomorrow, March 21 on how to plant a sustainable landscape. The webinar will occur between 6 and 7 PM. RSVP here.

The first in-person class will be about sustainable landscapes design schedule for 2 pm- 4 pm this Wednesday, March 22 at Rancho Los Cerritos. RSVP here.

On Wednesday, March 29 an in-person class will be held on how to plant a drought-tolerant garden occurring between 2 and 4 PM at Rancho Los Cerritos. RSVP here.

And on March 23 a virtual edible garden class will be held from 6 to 7 PM. RSVP here.

The virtual classes are sponsored by the Water Replenishment District (WRD) and instructed by their consultants, Green Media Creations, Inc. (GMC).

For questions regarding the class, please contact Silvia Gutierrez: [email protected] or Kelly Takai: [email protected]

