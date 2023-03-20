Kennedy High School Scholarship Foundation Annual Recognition and Fundraiser Dinner

March 20, 2023

On Saturday April 15th, the Scholarship Foundation of John F. Kennedy High School will host its 2023 student recognition and fundraising drive dinner. The dinner will be held at La Palma City Community Center Royal Palm Room.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a silent auction and raffle, followed by a buffet dinner. Recognition of this year’s twenty scholarship recipients along with entertainment will follow the dinner.

The Foundation, founded in 1995, has awarded over $232,000 in scholarships to 316 graduating seniors from John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma. The proceeds from the evening’s event help support this effort. Reservations can be made for $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. If you are not able to attend but would still like to make a donation please send a check to the Foundation at P.O. Box 1371, Cypress, CA 90630.

For further information, contact the Foundation at (714) 826-4537 or email at [email protected]

