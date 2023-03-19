Gerber infant formula recalled over potential Cronobacter contamination

March 18, 2023

Perrigo Company plc, of Dublin, Ireland, is recalling certain lots of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula in the U.S., that were manufactured at the Company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility from Jan. 2-18, 2023. This product is being recalled because of potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.

This product is sold at retailers across the U.S.

Consumers who purchased the product after March 5, 2023, should look for the following Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of the package.

Any consumers who purchased products with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product.

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

According to the company’s recall posted by the Food and Drug Administration, no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of this bacteria, no adverse events have been reported and no other products manufactured at this facility or any other of Perrigo’s facilities are affected by this recall.

Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7. Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.

This recall is being conducted in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Cronobacter

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness. Although Cronobacter Is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns. Severe cases often lead to death.

