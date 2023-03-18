Strawberry Recall Affecting Several States Including CA.

March 18, 2023

Images of fruit packages below story.

More products containing strawberries recalled over Hepatitis A contamination at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe’s

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic strawberries and frozen organic tropical blend because of an outbreak of hepatitis A illnesses.

The recalled frozen organic strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets, and the frozen organic tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.

The following products are subject to this recall:

The lot codes and best-by dates are found on the back of each bag.

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By DatesBest If Use DatesBest Before Date Distributed in States Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona, Arkansas,California,

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri, NorthDakota, SouthDakota, Ohio,

Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois, Maryland PCC CommunityMarkets Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 10/29/2024 Washington Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical FruitBlend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries &Mango 16 oz 00511919 04/25/24 05/12/24 05/23/24 05/30/240 6/07/24 Nationwide

Product images can be found here.

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

About Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

