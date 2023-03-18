Cerritos High School Principal and Four CHS Administrators Removed

Patrick Walker

March 18, 2023

By Brian Hews

Los Cerritos Community Newspaper has learned that Cerritos High Principal Patrick Walker was “involuntarily” removed from his position this past Friday.

An email obtained by LCCN from Walker to CHS parents read, “For those of you who could not make it to today’s lunch meeting, I wanted to give you a brief synopsis: I am being involuntarily transferred to another school site (the location has not yet been determined) for the 2023-24 school year. Dr. Lois explained that the new Principal could be appointed by the district or could be selected through an interview process. There will be more information by the end of next week. I am heartbroken to be leaving the school I love. Yet, I am proud of all that WE have accomplished together these past nine years. No matter what the future holds for me…rest assured…I will always be a Don!

In addition, sources are telling LCCN that some CHS front office administrators will be removed.

“Certain parents are running the school,” said the inside source who wanted to stay anonymous, “if you are not in the clique, nothing you want will get done. Those in the front office are rude and very snotty too; this is a good thing.”

Interim Superintendent Toan Nguyen, who removed Walker, has complete authority to remove administrators and can only be overridden by a majority vote by the ABCUSD Board at a regular meeting.

Sources are telling LCCN that if it were placed on a meeting and brought to a vote, Walker would not be reinstated.

LCCN also received emails from parents angry about Walker’s removal; all wanted to remain anonymous.

In one email the parent wrote, “we just found out that CHS principal. Mr. Walker is being involuntarily transferred to another school. In addition, four other site administrators with no explanation. We were told that the decision was made by [ABC Interim Superintendent] Toan Nguyen]. There is an ABC board meeting on Tuesday, March 21 at 6 PM. I plan on being there to show my support for Mr. Walker and our lack of transparency and inclusion of stakeholders that should be the partners our district touts so highly.”

Sources are telling LCCN that Sergio Garcia, who turned around Artesia High into an award-winning school, will be the new CHS Principal.

The Walker move comes on the heels of two Cerritos High varsity coaches resigning in early February under a cloud of controversy. Martin Rodriguez resigned from his post as the baseball head coach on Feb. 3 under pressure of alleged allegations from parents of kids on the team, while Brad Carter resigned on Feb. 7 from his post as the football head coach, as well as his AVID and physical education teaching position.

