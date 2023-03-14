Rep. Sánchez delivers $2.2 million to Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District

(L-R) Asst. Superintendent, Human Resources, Dr. Michael Gotto; Superintendent Dr. John Lopez; Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA); NLMUSD Board of Education Member Dr. Robert Cancio; NLMUSD Board of Education President Chris Staples; Asst. Superintendent, Ed Services (Elementary), Dr. Kristine Cvar; Asst. Superintendent, Business Services, Estuardo Santillan; Chief Technology Officer Tim Scholefield; Asst. Superintendent, Ed Services (Secondary), Dr. Jessica Medrano.

March 14, 2023

WHITTIER, CA – On Tuesday, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) delivered a check in the amount of $2,200,000 to the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District (NLMUSD), funding she secured as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

The funding Congresswoman Sánchez secured will be used to help NLMUSD build a virtual learning environment, providing students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways, Dual Enrollment, and other programs with access to remote educational materials on demand.

Click here for usable videos and photos from the event

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 was signed by President Biden in December and included funding for community projects that were requested by residents, organizations, and local partners in the 38th Congressional District. Congresswoman Sánchez secured a total of $28,428,707 for 15 community projects in her district.

“The pandemic showed us just how critically important remote learning is for our students. As we continue to invest in California’s education system, we must ensure those tools are available to every student, not just those who can afford them,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “These funds will be used to expand access to virtual curriculum and resources. I am proud to be here today to deliver this funding, and I will keep fighting to ensure our communities get the resources they need and deserve.”

“On behalf of the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, I’d like to thank Congresswoman Linda Sánchez and our Chief Technology Officer, Tim Scholefield for their parts in securing this funding as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023,” said Norwalk-La Mirada USD Superintendent Dr. John Lopez. “The Norwalk-La Mirada Board of Education’s vision is to ensure every student in our District is prepared to succeed in their academic journey toward college and career readiness. This grant will have a significant impact on the District’s career technical education programs, dual enrollment partnerships with community colleges, and the use of technology to support educational programs.”

