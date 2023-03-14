Hahn Praises President Biden’s Executive Order on Gun Violence, Meets POTUS at LAX

President Joe Biden with LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn (right) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after President Biden landed at LAX. Photo by Mayor Bass and sent to HMG-CN.

March 14, 2023

Los Angeles, CA— Today, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn was among officials on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport welcoming President Joe Biden to Los Angeles. President Biden will visit Monterey Park to discuss his new executive actions to address gun violence.

Supervisor Hahn released the following statement applauding the President’s executive order:

“Even while Congress refuses to act to pass the most basic gun violence prevention legislation, President Biden is doing everything in his power to save lives. He is focusing on the most effective tools we have right now, strengthening our background check system so that we can keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and making our ‘red flag laws’ more effective so loved ones can be empowered to prevent a tragedy when a gun owner becomes a danger to themselves or others.”

