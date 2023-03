City of Signal Hill Library Book Sale

The City of Signal Hill Library is hosting a Book Sale during National Library Week on:

THURSDAY APRIL 27, 1 – 6 pm

Signal Hill Library, 1800 E Hill Street, Signal Hill CA., 90755

562. 989-7323

Fill a bag for only $5. We will provide the bag. Great bargains. Audio CD Books $2.

