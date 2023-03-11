Norwalk City Council approves upgrade to Bob White Park

______________

Norwalk, Calif., March 10, 2023 – The Norwalk City Council approved the installation of new restrooms at Bob White Park at th March 7, 2023 city council meeting. This development is part of the Norwalk’s Parks Master Plan to improve the quality, service and safety in the city’s 12 parks.

“Norwalk councilmembers and I recognize the importance of providing high-quality parks and recreational facilities to residents,” said Mayor Ana Valencia. “The approval of this project demonstrates the council’s commitment to make Norwalk a better place to live, work and play.”

Developing a dog park and restroom installation to meet the needs of Bob White Park visitors come from Prop 68 per capita funds. The restroom installation is scheduled to complete fall 2023. A new playground at Bob White Park is also scheduled to begin summer 2023.

In addition to Bob White Park, the city’s Parks Master Plan includes the following highlights:

• Hermosillo Park – The City has been awarded an $8.5 million grant through Prop 68 to rehabilitate the park. The playground was replaced in 2018 and will remain in place, but a Pour N Play surface will be installed as part of the overall project.

• Norwalk Park – New sports fields, playgrounds, an additional restroom facility, and a variety of park amenities are currently planned.

• Lakeside Park – Laser leveling of ballfields at the park was completed. The funding of $14,000 was approved in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

• Holifield Park – One of the playgrounds was replaced, funded through the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors at the request of Supervisor Janice Hahn. Due to the placement of the playground, a large open area was created which has been evaluated for installing an in-ground skate park. The Recreation and Park Services Department expects to host community meetings regarding the design in the summer of 2023.

• Gerdes Park – Ballfield lighting will be added to the main ballfield at the park. This project will increase play time capacity of three to four hours per day, five to six days per week for the leagues.

Like this: Like Loading...