Artesia Seeking Nominations for Spring Beautification Awards

Get more local news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for free HMG-CN local news and alerts.

March 9, 2023

This week, Artesia called for nominations for the Spring Beautification Awards. The Beautification and Maintenance Commission, which promotes the city’s efforts to maintain Artesia as an attractive community, will help select the properties that do an outstanding job helping beautify Artesia neighborhoods through the upkeep of their home or business.

Don’t miss the opportunity to nominate someone who positively impacts Artesia, through the outstanding maintenance of their property, or self-nominate your own home or business.

Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Entry forms are available on the City’s website at www.cityofartesia.us.

All entries must include digital photos of the property, which will be used for judging by the Beautification and Maintenance Commission. The photos should highlight the best features of the property/landscaping/etc. for the entry category selected. The categories available for entry are as follows:

Residential Entry

Landscape Beautification Award: This award will recognize homes that exhibit exceptional pride of ownership through well-maintained and exceptional landscaping of their property. This includes an attractive landscaping design of the front yard and parkway, a clean and well-maintained exterior, and overall good curb appeal.

Sustainable Landscape Beautification Award: This award will recognize homes that exhibit exceptional pride of ownership through the use of water conservation practices as part of their landscaping design. This includes the use of drought-tolerant or native plants, water-friendly irrigation systems, and energy-efficient or solar lighting.

Business Entries

Storefront Beautification Award: This award will recognize businesses that contribute to the overall beautification of the community by demonstrating exceptional pride of ownership through the outstanding maintenance of their property. This includes an attractive façade, storefront, a clean and well-maintained exterior, and an attractive landscaping design.

Sustainable Landscape Beautification Award: This award will recognize businesses that contribute to the overall beautification of the community by demonstrating exceptional pride of ownership through the use of water conservation practices as part of their landscaping design. This includes the use of drought-tolerant or native plants, water-friendly irrigation systems, and energy-efficient or solar lighting.

To be considered for an award, all nominated properties are required to be in compliance with the City’s building codes. The City will award up to five recipients in each category, and will invite all selected recipients to be recognized at a City Council meeting. Visit the City’s website at www.cityofartesia.us for entry forms or call (562)865-6262, Ext. 261 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...