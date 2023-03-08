“Clean California Community Days” To Offer Free Dump Days at Multiple Sites in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

March 8, 2023

LOS ANGELES — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a series of free Dump Days at multiple locations across Los Angeles and Ventura counties as part of “Clean California Community Days,” a statewide call-to-action. These Dump Day events offer free drop-off sites for residential trash and highway litter cleanup events. Similar events are planned statewide.

Residents will be able to dispose of household items at the following events across Southern California:

March 18

Hawthorne 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3851 El Segundo Boulevard, Hawthorne 90250

Whittier 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Guirado Park 5760 Pioneer Blvd., Whittier 90606

Paramount 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 15325 Orange Avenue, Paramount 90723

Azusa 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 809 N. Angeleno Ave, Azusa 91702

Pacoima 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Paxton Park and Ride, 12501 Foothill Blvd, Pacoima 91331

March 25

Oxnard 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 111 South Del Norte Blvd, Oxnard 93030

Alhambra 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. S 2nd Street between W Main Street and W Commonwealth Avenue, Alhambra 91801

Compton 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 700 N. Bullis Road, Compton 90221

Ventura 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 11252-A Riverbank Drive, Ventura 93004

Pico Rivera 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. 11003 Sports Arena Dr Pico Rivera 90601

Acceptable Items: Residential trash and junk, including large items. One load per home.

No hazardous material or commercial loads.

The Clean California program is a major Caltrans initiative that has removed 96,293 cubic yards of litter throughout the state during the 2022-23 fiscal year. District 7 accounted for 42,239 cubic yards of litter has been removed as a result of offering Dump Day events during this time. And in the 2020–21 fiscal year (FY), District 7 removed 75,000 cubic yards of trash from the state highway system. Through funding from Clean California, District 7 has hosted over twenty-five (25) highly successful Clean California Dump Days and collected over 11,000 cubic yards of debris to date.

Litter increases the risk of fire, pollutes our waterways, threatens wildlife and costs taxpayers millions of dollars to remove. Caltrans asks all Californians to be part of the solution, dispose of trash responsibly, and secure cargo loads before getting on the road.

The California Highway Patrol enforces litter laws and reminds drivers to properly dispose of trash and properly secure cargo loads. Officers issued more than 3,100 tickets last year alone — lit cigarettes accounting for one third of the total. Unsecured cargo loads pose safety concerns for the traveling public.

For information about the Clean California initiative and the Clean California Community Days, visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/.

