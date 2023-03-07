Ten Teens Arrested for Racial Beating at Park

WESTMINSTER, CA — Ten teenage boys were arrested Saturday for reportedly beating and yelling racial slurs at a 15-year-old boy at Westminster Park.

The fight took place at Gillespie Park, 9801 McFadden Avenue, police said.

The beating occurred on Feb. 10, and a Westminster Police Department School Resource Officer was notified about it on Feb. 21, Commander Kevin MacCormick of the Westminster Police Department said.

“Approximately 10 subjects `jumped` the victim in the park when they thought he was filming them with his cellular phone,” MacCormick said. “The suspects hit and kicked the victim numerous times in the head, face and torso while yelling racial slurs at him. The victim stated he sustained minor abrasions to his face due to the attack.”

The six boys allegedly involved in the beating were arrested Friday on suspicion of beating and theft of the victim’s cell phone, he said.

While their names were not released because they are juveniles, MacCormick said that five of the boys were between the ages of 15 and 17 from Westminster, and one boy was a 15-year-old from Garden Grove.

“Three suspects will be transported to Orange County Juvenile Hall on the above-listed charges, while the remaining three will be released to their parents,” MacCormick said.

