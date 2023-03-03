La Mirada VFW Recognizes Supervisor Janice Hahn for Dedication to Supporting Veterans

La Mirada VFW Sr. Vice Commander Dr. Rob Cancio and Commander Angelo Maldonado present Suprevisor Hahn with award of commendation. Photo by Diandra Jay.

March 3, 2023

La Mirada, CA – On Thursday, March 2, 2023, La Mirada Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9148 presented an award to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in recognition of her career-long commitment to supporting veterans.

“After military service, we never stop fighting, and neither has our Supervisor,” said VFW Post 9148 Sr. Vice Commander Dr. Rob Cancio before presenting Hahn the VFW Award of Commendation. “Supervisor Hahn has given her whole life to her community and to us. Janice, you are our fighter. We are your veterans, and we will continue to support you today tomorrow and always. In the words of our Supervisor, thank you for your service, your bravery, and your sacrifice for your veterans.”

Cancio touted Supervisor Hahn’s work bringing resources to local veterans, her efforts as a Member of Congress to assist homeless veterans fleeing domestic violence, her successful 2019 fight to preserve the name of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and her ongoing efforts to assist veterans across LA County experiencing homelessness.

“This is one of the more special awards I have ever received,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn to La Mirada VFW members. “I am not worthy, standing in this room with those who have actually worn the uniform in service of this country, but I appreciate it greatly. I will continue to do everything I can to support our veterans, honor their sacrifices, and get overdue help to those who are experiencing homelessness.”

Last year, Supervisor Hahn provided VFW Post 9148 with a $60,000 grant from her office to help the organization pay for building repairs for their headquarters which needed roof work, upgrades to the kitchen, and a new refrigerator.

Post 9148 is a large organization with over 350 members and 260 auxiliary members.

They currently have a monthly food bank, offer services to unhoused veterans, and host PTSD support groups at their facility.

“This VFW does so much to support local veterans and their families,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn at the time. “That is what they should be focused on, and I am more than happy to help them pay for the repairs they need to their building.”

New Interim Housing for Veterans experiencing Homelessness

In January, Supervisor Hahn partnered with Volunteers of America to convert a 60-room hotel in San Pedro into interim housing for veterans who have experienced homelessness. The veterans living in the building get free meals, mental healthcare, job training, and the support they need to move onto permanent housing.

Preserving the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sr. Vice Commander Dr. Rob Cancio also emphasized Supervisor Hahn’s 2019 fight to prevent the renaming of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. The stadium was built as a war memorial after World War I and, as a member of the Coliseum Commission, Hahn argued that removing “Los Angeles” and replacing it with a corporate sponsor would insult the memories of the servicemembers the stadium was built to honor. With the help and support of veterans groups, Hahn successfully prevented the name change.

