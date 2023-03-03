Construction taking place at Cerritos Civic Center

March 3, 2023

Construction is currently taking place at the Cerritos Civic Center as part of a groundwater remediation project. The City’s contractor will be excavating and installing a new sewer line and manholes along the drive aisle north of the Cerritos Library. For the safety of pedestrians and motorists, this aisle that connects the Civic Center to Bloomfield Avenue is expected to be closed intermittently through the end of March. The closures will occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The public is asked to please use 183rd Street to access the Civic Center parking lot during these closures.

