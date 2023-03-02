Vehicles crash into Fashion Island store, $100,000 in Louis Vuitton handbags stolen

March 2, 2023

Two of four suspects were arrested after allegedly crashing vehicles into Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach and stealing high-end merchandise.

At around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Newport Beach Police Department officers responded to a call from Fashion Island security guards.

Sgt. Shawn Dugan, a Newport Beach police spokesman, said security told police that a vehicle was driven into the Louis Vuitton store and at least two suspects entered the store to steal merchandise.

Police arrived at the Louis Vuitton store in Neiman Marcus at Fashion Island and found two different vehicles had driven into separate portions to gain entry into the business.

Like this: Like Loading...