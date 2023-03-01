Rep. Linda Sánchez will be the First Woman to Lead Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC

Rep. Linda Sánchez

March 1, 2023

Today, CHC BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus – announced the election of Congresswoman Linda Sánchez (CA-38) as the organization’s next Chair. The announcement comes on the first day of Women’s History Month. Incoming Chairwoman Sanchez will be the first woman ever to lead the organization.

“It’s an honor to be elected as the first woman ever to lead BOLD PAC,” said Sánchez. “Last cycle, BOLD PAC made history by electing the largest Democratic CHC ever. And while this Congress is the most diverse in history, there is so much work left to be done. Though Hispanics account for nearly 19% of the population, we make up only 10% of Congress. The same is true for women – we represent just over 28% of Congress, far less than our share of over 50% of the US population. As we continue our fight to increase diversity in Congress, my top priority will be to ensure that the Latino community is central to the political process. That means defending our incumbents and making sure that Latino, and especially Latina, candidates are encouraged to run for office nationwide and have the resources they need to win. That’s the only way to ensure that Congress represents all Americans.”

A mother, former labor lawyer, and proud daughter of immigrants from Mexico, Congresswoman Sánchez represents California’s 38th congressional district.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Congresswoman Sánchez worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), where she began working on compliance cases for Orange County. As the first IBEW woman elected to Congress and co-founder of the House Labor and Working Families Caucus, she also worked to establish a pro-labor agenda in Congress while supporting workers’ rights and American families.

Sánchez has led the progress House Democrats have achieved for working families, protecting Social Security while being a strong advocate for the resources needed to improve the lives of all Americans. She has supported both the Dream and Promise Act and a pathway for Dreamers to become citizens. Sánchez also introduced the Gender Equality in Health Premiums Act, a plan that prohibits health insurance providers from charging women higher prices than men, passed as part of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

