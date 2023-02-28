March Events at the OC Fairgrounds



Centennial Farm Garden Class: How to Graft Fruit Trees, March 11

Have you ever wondered about grafting? Not all fruit trees can be grafted, and not all grafting techniques are appropriate for all situations. Attendees will learn various methods for grafting fruit trees and will have the opportunity to see a hands-on demonstration of different techniques. The California Rare Fruit Growers’ (CRFG) DVD Techniques of Grafting will be available for purchase during the class for $10.

When: Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-noon.; RSVP online by March 9, 2023.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Centennial FarmHow much: A $6 fee covers materials and any handouts. Refund policy – There will be no refunds for cancellations made within 48 hours of a class. For cancellations made prior, only the class fee will be refunded (not booking fees).More info: Sign up at ocfair.com/gardenclasses







California Bridal & Wedding Expo, March 12

The Bridal & Wedding Expo features an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination, and much more!

When: Sunday, March 12, 12:30-5 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Costa Mesa BuildingHow much: Free admission with registration or $10 at the door. Parking is $12. More info: cabridalshows-of.com/free-pass