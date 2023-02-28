March Events at the OC Fairgrounds

February 28, 2023
Pacific Coast Sportfishing Tackle, Boat, Travel and Outdoor Show, March 2-5
Southern California’s premier outdoors show will again bring a great selection of top boats, tackle and travel destination options. Looking for a new boat, fishing tackle, or to plan the trip of a lifetime? Don’t miss this show! There will be tons of fun for the family as well, including a free kids’ trout pond.
When: Thursday, March 2, noon-7 p.m.Friday, March 3, noon-7 p.m.Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Anaheim Building, Costa Mesa Building, Huntington Beach Building, Los Alamitos Building, Main Mall, OC Promenade, Santa Ana Pavilion, The HangarHow much: $15 general admission; children ages 12 and younger are free. Active duty military free with current ID. Parking is $12.More info: Visit sportfishingfestival.com
Centennial Farm Garden Class: How to Graft Fruit Trees, March 11
Have you ever wondered about grafting? Not all fruit trees can be grafted, and not all grafting techniques are appropriate for all situations. Attendees will learn various methods for grafting fruit trees and will have the opportunity to see a hands-on demonstration of different techniques. The California Rare Fruit Growers’ (CRFG) DVD Techniques of Grafting will be available for purchase during the class for $10.
When: Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-noon.; RSVP online by March 9, 2023.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Centennial FarmHow much: A $6 fee covers materials and any handouts. Refund policy – There will be no refunds for cancellations made within 48 hours of a class. For cancellations made prior, only the class fee will be refunded (not booking fees).More info: Sign up at ocfair.com/gardenclasses
California Bridal & Wedding Expo, March 12
The Bridal & Wedding Expo features an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination, and much more!
When: Sunday, March 12, 12:30-5 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Costa Mesa BuildingHow much: Free admission with registration or $10 at the door. Parking is $12. More info: cabridalshows-of.com/free-pass
OC Fair Board of Directors Meeting, March 23
When: Thursday, March 23, 9:30 a.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Administration Building or virtually on ZoomMore info: Visit ocfair.com/public-information/public-meetings/
Bubble Run, March 25
Participants run, walk, dance and play across three miles of rad real estate. Foam Bogs of colored suds are encountered along the course, bringing back memories of car washes and bathtub bubble beards. Other than the fact that they’re serious about having fun, runners in the BUBBLE RUN™ range from first timers to seasoned competitors.
When: Saturday, March 25; check-in begins at 6 a.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Lot AHow much: Free admission (event insurance purchase required, plus fees); parking is $12.More info: Visit bubblerun.com to register
Centennial Farm Garden Class: Homegrown Tomatoes, March 25
If there is just one edible plant that you should choose to grow at home, it is the tomato. Nowhere else is the contrast in flavor, nutrition and variety between homegrown and store-bought more evident. This how-to PowerPoint presentation class will provide all the practical knowledge necessary to begin growing tomatoes. You will see tomato plants with 50 to more than 100 of tomatoes on each plant. Learn which varieties to grow, how to plant and care for tomatoes and common diseases and pests that afflict them.
When: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-noon.; RSVP online by March 23, 2023.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Centennial FarmHow much: The $10 fee covers ingredients and any handouts. Refund policy – There will be NO refunds for cancellations made within 48 hours of a class. For cancellations made prior, only the class fee will be refunded (not booking fees).More info: Sign up at ocfair.com/gardenclasses
OC Pet & Reptile Expo, March 25-26
This family-friendly pet event includes product representation from local pet stores and manufacturers, accessories such as leashes and collars, dog and cat beds, treats and other goodies. The reptile room will be full of exotic reptiles including lizards, snakes, spiders, tortoises and frogs supported by some of the best vendors in the industry. Local rescues and adoption centers will be on hand as well with dogs and cats.
When: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. andSunday, March 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Anaheim Building, Los Alamitos Building and OC PromenadeHow much: $15 single-day general admission, $25 two-day general admission, $10 single-day child admission or $15 2-day child admission. Free for children ages three and younger. Parking is $12.More info: Visit centralvalleyreptileexpo.com
|Ongoing at OC Fair & Event Center
Farmers Market every Thursday
Shop local at this OC Farm Bureau-certified farmers market featuring produce, fresh flowers, fish, hummus, honey, hot sauce and more. Some vendors also sell hot food for lunch such as tamales and tacos/burritos. Hours: Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Where on the fairgrounds: Outdoors in Lot DHow much: Free admission and parking; let parking attendant know you are going to the Farmers Market.More info: Visit ocfarmbureau.org
Centennial Farm open daily
Visit our three-acre working farm, which features seasonal crops, farm animals and knowledgeable staff. Hours: Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (see calendar for closures)Where on the fairgrounds: Centennial Farm is on the south side of our propertyHow much: Free admission and parkingMore info: Visit ocfair.com/centennialfarm
Heroes Hall Museum open Wed.-Sun.
Visit our museum to view the latest exhibits and learn about local veterans. Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (see calendar for closures)Where on the fairgrounds: Heroes Hall is next to Centennial FarmHow much: Free admission and parking More info: Visit ocfair.com/heroeshall
Exhibit: ‘Armed Only With A Camera’ through Sept. 2023
The World War II Photography of Stanley Troutman is now on display at Heroes Hall. Troutman served his country by photographing the war in the South Pacific Theater including the devastated cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (see calendar for closures)Where on the fairgrounds: Heroes Hall is next to Centennial FarmHow much: Free admission and parkingMore info: Visit ocfair.com/heroeshall
|Looking ahead to April
Fight Club OC, April 13
Pro Boxing & MMA live. The most fun you can have on a Thursday night in OC!
When: Thursday, April 13 – doors open at 6 p.m., first fight at 7 p.m. (Baja Blues happy hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.)Where: OC Fair & Event Center – The HangarHow much: Ticket prices vary, see website for details. Parking is $12; enter at Gate 1. More info: Visit Fight Club OC
Imaginology, April 15-16
Kids of all ages will have a blast at OC Fair’s Imaginology! Imaginology is where curious kids and families go to discover and learn all about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) with a variety of exhibits. Food options will be available for purchase.
When: Saturday & Sunday, April 15-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event CenterHow much: Free admission, parking is $12. More info: Visit ocfair.com/steam
Orange County Wine Fest, April 22-23
Enjoy three hours of wine tasting from more than 30 wineries pouring 100+ wines, bringing a diverse group of wine from around the world under one roof. From crisp, refreshing whites to deep-flavored reds, guests will find plenty to discover and love at the Orange County Wine Fest.
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23Session 1: Saturday, April 22, noon-3 p.m.Session 2: Saturday, April 22, 5-8 p.m.Session 3: Sunday, April 23, noon-3 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – The HangarHow much: Tickets start at $50, parking is $12.More info: Visit orangecountywinefest.com
Costa Mesa Speedway: Spring Classic, April 22
Spring Classic / Speedway / Sidecars / Juniors
When: Saturday, April 22 – Gates open at 6 p.m., first race at 7:30 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Action Sports ArenaHow much: $20 general admission; $10 for kids ages 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger. Parking is $12 for cars and motorcycles.More info: Visit Costa Mesa Speedway
|OC Fair Board of Directors Meeting, April 27
When: Thursday, April 27, 9:30 a.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Administration Building or virtually on ZoomMore info: Visit ocfair.com/public-information/public-meetings/
Costa Mesa Speedway: Harley Night #1, April 29
When: Saturday, April 29 – Gates open at 6 p.m., first race at 7:30 p.m.Where: OC Fair & Event Center – Action Sports ArenaHow much: $20 general admission; $10 for kids ages 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger. Parking is $12 for cars and motorcycles.More info: Visit Costa Mesa Speedway