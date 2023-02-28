Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl in Bellflower

Investigators said the suspect “forcefully pushed” a young girl into his vehicle on Feb. 16 at a convenience store.
February 28, 2023
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding anyone who may have been victimized by a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Detectives with the sheriff department’s Lakewood station are seeking potential victims of 42-year-old Mario Luis Chavez.
Investigators said Chavez “forcefully pushed” a young girl into his vehicle the night of Feb. 16 while she was standing in front of a convenience store in the 17600 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower.
Chavez then proceeded to sexually assault her while in the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said. A description of Chavez released by LASD lists him as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man, weighing about 200 lbs.
He was seen driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx.
Chavez also has a number of a tattoos, according to authorities, including an “Aries” symbol on his left forearm, the letter “M” on his right hand along with the words “Long Live Them.” He also has a tattoo on his face and on his left bicep.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit an online tip on the Crime Stoppers’ website.