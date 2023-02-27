Three injured in La Mirada shooting

February 27, 2023

Three people were injured in a shooting in La Mirada and authorities on Sunday were investigating.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Tacuba Drive and La Mirada Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

All three individuals shot were taken to the hospital. Authorities said one of the victims was in surgery Sunday morning, but the condition of the other two were unknown.

It remains unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Deputies did not release information on a suspect or possible motive.

