PepsiCo Recalls Select Lots of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino

February 27, 2023

PepsiCo, on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership, initiated a voluntary product recall on select lots of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino (13.7 oz. glass bottle). The impacted products have best buy dates of March 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023; and June 10, 2023. The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway.

The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised. If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.

