Artesia Boulevard closed from Alora Avenue to Dumont Avenue Due to Shooting at Gahr High

Closed portion of Artesia in black.

February 27, 2023

A deadly car-to-car shooting early Monday morning led investigators to a Gahr High School parking lot, prompting the school to close the campus. Now, Artesia Boulevard is closed between Alora Avenue and Dumont Avenue until further notice. Gahr High School will be closed all day today, Monday, February 27.

A County sheriff’s investigators believe a car-to-car shooting ended with a fatality. The shooting occurred under the 605 Freeway overpass of Artesia Blvd. at about 2 a.m.



Someone in an unidentified vehicle reportedly fired shots into a gold Toyota Corolla, according to the sheriff’s department.



The Corolla drove from the underpass into a parking lot at Gahr High School, located at 11111 Artesia Blvd., where someone in the car called 911.



Arriving deputies found one man in the car with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.



Three other people were also in the car. They were being interviewed by investigators Monday morning.



There were no descriptions of a suspect or a suspect vehicle immediately released.

