Tornado Touches Down in La Mirada

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) — A rare tornado touched down in Southern California Thursday and conditions were continuing Friday for the possibility of more forming during this week’s powerful storm.

By tornado standards, the whirling blast of wind that touched down in a La Mirada neighborhood on Thursday was a relatively weak one. Classified as a non-supercell tornado, or landspout, it knocked down a handful of trees in the 16200 block of Summershade Drive. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Experts say a landspout spins from the ground rather than dropping from a cloud and generally lasts a short time.

