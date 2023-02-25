2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled After Hazards

Nearly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because of fire and safety hazards.

February 25, 2023

By Fatima Durrani

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 2 million Cosori air fryers on Feb. 23 because of fire and injury risks. Cosori is now offering replacements for affected models.

The agency informed consumers that they received 205 reports of air fryers melting, burning, catching fire and smoking. There have been multiple reports of burn injuries and minor property damage.

Air fryers have been sold from June 2022 through December 2022 at multiple retailers such as Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that “consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers” due to a wire connection in the air fryers posing hazards.

Rebecca Sim, a mother of two, warned air fryer owners to look after their appliance after her own nearly burned her house down.

“Thank God I didn’t leave it,” Sim said about the air fryer being caught in flames. “I couldn’t believe how quickly it burnt up and there was so much noise.”

Manufactured in China, recalled Cosori fryers worldwide have an issue with their wire connection in the fryers that causes it to overheat.

“I know that with the cost of living crisis, many people are trying to reduce costs and have bought air fryers,” Sim said.

Factors that have led people to own air fryers include a decrease in oil take, removal of moisture from food and lower levels of fat. Air fryers have been on sale at places online in both Cerritos and North Long Beach.

Residential segments of the air fryer market continue to increase as it’s conveniently offered online and in stores.

“After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers — which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires — can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” Cosori said in a statement.

Since last year, there has been a growing number of air fryer recalls. Newair’s Magic Chef Air Fryers and Insigna Air Fryers have also been recalled due to concerns of the device burning or catching fire.

One lawsuit has even been filed against defects in Emeril air fryers with similar concerns to the recalled products.

The list of the Cosori air fryer model numbers that are being recalled are on the website. Cosori is urging consumers to “stop using the appliance immediately.”

“Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Cosori said in a statement.

Cosori air fryers have been a best-selling product on Amazon selling over ten thousand products to consumers. Manufacturers of recalled air-fryers have been launching continuous investigations.

“It was a really nasty experience that could have been far, far worse without my quick-thinking,” Sim said.

