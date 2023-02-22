Several Wounded in Shooting at Bellflower Denny’s

February 22, 2023

A fight outside a Bellflower Denny’s restaurant led to gunfire Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital.

The shooting was reported at 2:57 a.m. in the parking lot of the Denny’s restaurant at Artesia and Lakewood boulevards, said Lt. F. Maldonado of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station.

“Multiple people were fighting in the parking lot,” Maldonado said. “Three or four shots were heard.”

One victim went to a hospital in the Lakewood area, another was taken to a Long Beach hospital for treatment, he said.

The age and gender of the victim and extent of injuries were not immediately available, Maldonado said.

The victims had gunshot wounds to the head, back and chest.



