Feb 21, 2023 11:02 a.m.

El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following a report of a shooting on campus.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A high school in Woodland Hills was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following a report of a shooting on campus.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to El Camino Real High School shortly after the call was received at 9 a.m. and ordered the lockdown.

School officials could only say the campus was closed while students remained in classrooms and offices.

