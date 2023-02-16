55 Freeway Construction to Widen

The first construction of a project to widen the 55 Freeway between the 405 and 5 freeways is getting bigger.

Crews have finished demolition work around the freeway’s bridge over MacArthur Boulevard, which made space for adding another southbound lane and a new foundation for the expanded section of the bridge is expected to start soon.

The nearly half-billion project will add a second carpool lane and a new regular lane in both directions to the headache portion between the 405 and the 5.

Existing lanes are expected to remain open, and there will be only a few overnight closures, Orange County Transportation Authority officials have said.

Completion is expected in 2026.

You can get information and regular updates at Facebook.com/55FWYProject and octa.net.

