Pico Rivera Approves Formation of Veterans Commission

April 1, 2022

By Brian Hews

The Pico Rivera City Council, at its last meeting, approved an ordinance to establish the creation of a Veterans Commission within the city to serve as an advisory body to the City Council on matters important to veterans, families of veterans, and businesses in the city that are veteran-run or veteran-focused.

The members of the Commission can actively help identify and promote collaboration between the city and programs for veterans, service providers and other partner agencies in order to enhance the quality of life for the city’s Military and Veteran community members.

Similar to the establishment process of other city commissions, a resolution will be brought back to the Council determining the compensation and duties of the Veterans Commission.

Compensation is estimated to be $75 per meeting with one meeting per month for a potential of $4,500 in compensation payments. Additionally, an estimated $27,000 for staff time is needed for legal counsel review, preparing minutes, serving as secretary to the Commission, researching and responding to inquiries, outreach, media and marketing team assignments, and implementing projects.

