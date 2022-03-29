Soroptimist Int’l of Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Helps Women in Transition

DONATION: Soroptimist International of Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Celebrates Women’s History Month by empowering women in transition at CCTRP with a donation for GED testing. Pictured back row (l to r) is Toni Mosley, CCTRP Clinical Supervisor; Liliana Rivas, CCTRP Program Director; Jacqueline W; Soroptimist Afaf El-Annan; Zoila R; Tami J; Brenda Nickelson, CCTRP Assistant Director; Dimantria ; Judy A; Katherine L. Front row is Soroptimists’ Marilee Stefenhagen and Dora Sandoval.

March 29, 2022

Norwalk, CA— In celebration of Women’s History Month, Soroptimist International of Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs donated $140 for Custody to Community Transitional ReEntry Program (CCTRP) to fund General Educational Development, the alternative to a High School diploma (GED) testing.

Six women, Jacqueline, Zoila, Tami, Dimantria, Judy and Katherine, (pictured in photo) are representative of CCTRP participants studying to take the GED test or who have successfully completed parts of their GED exam in pursuit of their educational goals.

CCTRP’s mission is to help women in transition with employment, counseling, education, and other vital services. Soroptimist Vice President Marilee Stefenhagen said, “This donation is part of a continuing partnership between Soroptimist and CCRTP, and we hope to fund many more GED exams in the future.”

Soroptimist International of Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs has been serving the community for 70 years since 1952. Between 2021-2031, Soroptimists worldwide have set a Big Goal of investing in the dreams of half a million women and girls through access to education. This audacious goal will increase Soroptimist International’s collective impact by helping women and girls facing obstacles to economic empowerment.

For information about Soroptimist membership, email [email protected]. For more information about empowering women and girls, visit www.liveyourdream.org###

