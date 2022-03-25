Pico Rivera Mayor Dr. Monica Sanchez to Host Mayor’s Empowerment Conference for Young Women

Pico Rivera Mayor Dr. Monica Sanchez

CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, MARCH 26 AT PICO PARK

PICO RIVERA, CA – MARCH 25, 2022 – Dr. Monica Sanchez, Mayor of the City of Pico Rivera will be hosting the Mayor’s Empowerment Conference for Young Women this Saturday, March 26 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at Pico Park Auditorium in Pico Park, 9528 Beverly Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Conference organizers expect 120 participants.

“It is critically important that young women are exposed to experts and mentors who can provide them with the tools and knowledge to prepare them for the real world,” said Pico Rivera Mayor Monica Sanchez. “I would also like to thank my colleagues on the city council who have been very supportive of the need for the conference. Participants will walk away with a new set of skills and expertise to empower them as they prepare to compete in pursuing a higher education and in today’s employment marketplace.”

Participants will be exposed to a variety of topics including healthy lifestyles, finance, etiquette, and self-defense. Mayor Sanchez will serve as the keynote speaker.

Community partners for the conference include the City of Pico Rivera; Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; El Rancho Unified School District; the United States Marine Corps; Nationwide Environmental Services; Citizen’s Business Bank; Collaborative Health Insurance Solutions; Fresenius Medical Care and INSPIRE.

