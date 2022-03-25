BA.2 Sub-Variant of COVID Increasing in LA County

March 25, 2022

Wear a mask….

Although overall COVID-19 case rates remain relatively low, the BA.2 sub-variant of the virus was continuing to spread in Los Angeles County, with health officials reporting a sharp rise in the percentage of cases attributed to the offshoot of the Omicron variant, which fueled a winter surge in infections.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron accounted for 14.7% of all specially sequenced cases from the week ending March 5 — more than double the 6.4% rate from the previous week.

Experts have suggested that BA.2 is at least 30% more contagious than the Omicron variant, which was already substantially more easily spread than the original COVID-19 virus.

“Although most of our metrics continue to improve, the county continues to see substantial transmission,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Along with the increasing circulation of the more-infectious BA.2 subvariant, everyone, especially those who are at elevated risk or live with someone at elevated risk, should wear a high-quality mask and get vaccinated and boosted.”

