Pico Rivera Welcomes New Outdoor Basketball Courts in Pico Park

March 17, 2022

Staff Report

The City of Pico Rivera, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), has received a grant to provide increased access to youth sports and play spaces in local parks for all. The grant funding allowed the City to install outdoor basketball court areas at Pico Park, located at 9528 Beverly Boulevard.

Prior to the project, Pico Park did not have outdoor basketball courts accessible to the local children, youth, adults, and families in the nearby neighborhoods. The nearest outdoor courts were located 1.5 miles away at Rio Hondo Park, making it inaccessible to neighborhood children and local community members.

Thanks to this grant through the NRPA and the Walt Disney Company, the city is now able to provide greater equitable access to basketball amenities while providing youth and families with more opportunities for physical activity and healthy outdoor recreation.

The new basketball area includes two half courts, a new basketball pole, backstops, rings, netting, and lighting for evening play. The new courts will be used to encourage youth participation in basketball sports programming, as well as be available for free play by community members.

City Officials have revised the ribbon-cutting ceremony and will now dedicate the new basketball court area on Tuesday, April 5, at Pico Park, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

“We are so pleased to have been given this opportunity to expand our outdoor amenities to this area of the City,” said Parks and Recreation Director Pamela Yugar. “As promoters of outdoor recreation, it is our job to provide the best recreational opportunities for the benefit of all of our residents and visitors alike.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Parks and Recreation programs have become even more vital to communities a as the places where everyone can experience benefits. Continued investments in a city’s park infrastructure and recreation programs means continued investments in a community’s overall health and well-being.

This project is made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Walt Disney Company in collaboration with the National Recreation and Park Association.

