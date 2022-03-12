COVID: 1,029 New Positive Cases, 52 Deaths Due in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

1,029 New COVID-19 cases (2,811,864 cases to date)

52 New deaths due to COVID-19 (31,275 deaths to date)

565 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 11,530,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Sa 3/12 F 3/11 Th 3/10 W 3/9 Tu 3/8 M 3/7 Su 3/6 Daily new cases 1,029 1,297 1,372 1,157 852 1,144* 531* Daily deaths 52 48 40 55 39 43** N/A** Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 565 588 632 666 706 731 755 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.9% 0.9%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

**Monday’s reported death count is a cumulative report of Sunday and Monday and reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

