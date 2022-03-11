Del Monte Fruit recalled, metal fragments in product, Calif. affected

Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks because of potential metal fragments in the product.

The product was distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because of the Jan 30, 2023 best-by dates. Use the information below to determine whether you have the product.

Recalled Product: