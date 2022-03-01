Little Lake City School District Middle Schools Redesignated as California Schools to Watch

March 1, 2022

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA – Little Lake City School District is excited to announce that Lake Center Middle School and Lakeside Middle School have been redesignated as California Schools to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.

“The initial and redesignation process consists of a lengthy application process, an analysis of school practices, and a site validation visit. Little Lake City School District is honored to have completed the processes and have both middle schools going on a combined seven years as California Schools to Watch campuses,” expresses Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Bill Crean.

“We look forward to celebrating the redesignation of Lakeside at the state and national conferences to honor the efforts our faculty and staff take to enhance student learning opportunities that prepare them for success in high school and beyond,” states Lakeside Middle School Principal Ana Gutierrez.

Lake Center Middle School and Lakeside Middle School will be honored at the California Schools to Watch Conference in Monterey, CA, from March 3-5, 2022 for their state recognition. On a national level, both middle schools will also be recognized at the upcoming Schools to Watch National Conference in Washington D.C. from June 23-25, 2022. Little Lake City School District looks forward to attending both conferences to celebrate this prestigious honor.

Jack Sokoloff, the Lake Center Middle School Principal, shares, “This is the second time Lake Center has been redesignated as a California School to Watch, which is a true testament to our faculty and staff’s hard work and dedication to our student’s education.”

On October 28, 2021, the National Forum conducted a Schools to Watch redesignation visit at Lake Center Middle School. The National Forum then recommended Lake Center Middle School for a Schools to Watch redesignation. Lake Center Middle School has been designated as a California School to Watch in 2016, 2019, and just recently, 2021.

Last school year, a Schools to Watch redesignation visit was also conducted by the National Forum at Lakeside Middle School, where they made the same recommendation. Lakeside Middle School has been designated as a California School to Watch in 2015, 2018, and 2021.

To learn more about the award-winning elementary and middle school campuses at Little Lake City School District, please visit www.llcsd.net. Information regarding the National Schools to Watch program may be accessed at www.middlegradesforum.org/.

