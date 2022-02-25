Feb. 6-13 La Mirada and Cerritos Crime Summaries

February 25, 2022

Cerritos

Part 1 crimes were 29 for the week, down from 32 the week before; YTD 2022 average was 33.3, 2021 YTD average is 36.1, a decrease of 8%.

Miscellaneous crimes were 6 for the week, down from 8 the week before; YTD 2022 average was 10.7, 2021 YTD average is 9.7, an increase of 9%.

Alarm calls were 44 for the week, down from 67 the week before; YTD 2022 average was 46.6, 2021 YTD average is 37.4, an increase of nearly 25%.

Calls for service were 312 for the week, down from 369 the week before; YTD 2022 average was 302.9, 2021 YTD average is 289.3, and increase of nearly 5%.

ROBBERY

16400 Blk. Cedarwood Ct.; victim was drinking alcohol at the indicated location with persons he had just met. Suspect confronted victim, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property. Suspect fled in car, stolen cash.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

20200 Blk. Mapes Ave.; victim told suspect to stop screaming, an argument ensued, suspect grabbed a pair of scisssors and approached victim in a threatening manner, victim pushed suspect down, suspect was taken to hospital for evaluation.

17300 Blk. Alfred Ave.; suspect and victim are husband and wife,suspect punched victim during an argument, suspect was arrested.

BURGLARY

11200 Blk. Acoro St rear sliding, glass door, smashed jewelry.

GRAND THEFT

19900 Blk. Gridley, backpack, laptop, sunglasses, wallet.

17600 Blk. Fabrica Way, business, catalytic converter.

13900 Blk. Equitable Rd., business, cell phones stolen.

17900 Blk. Studebaker Rd., business, cell phone.

10800 Blk. College Pl., business, 2018 nissan, not recovered.

VEHICLE BURGLARY

12200 Blk. Del Amo, 2017 Dodge caravan no sign of forced entry, duffle bag, xbox, ipad, headphones, laptop, backpack.

13100 Blk. Midway Pl., business 2002 Chevy Silverado, driver side door lock punched, various items stolen.

18400 Blk. Jeffrey Ave. 2020 Kia Optima, no sign of forced entry, bag, golf discs,, shoes.

19700 Blk. Bloomfield park, 2010 Acura, no sign of forced entry, u.s. currency, credit cards.

La Mirada

NOTABLE ARRESTS

• Three suspects were arrested for illegal street racing and weapons violations.

• Three suspects were arrested for identity theft and fraud violations.

• A suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and an attempted vehicle theft.

• Three suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.Other Structure Burglary

• An afternoon burglary was reported on the 16100 block of Canary Ave. The exact loss is yet to be determined.

GRAND THEFT

• Merchandise was reported stolen during a late-night theft on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.

• A daytime theft was reported on the 14000 block of Rosecrans Ave.

• An afternoon theft of merchandise was reported on the 15900 block of Imperial Hwy.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an early morning theft on the 13100 block of Ocaso Ave.

• A late-night theft of a catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 16000 block of Phoebe Ave.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

• A sedan was reported stolen on the 14700 block of Florita Rd.

• A truck was reported stolen on the 14600 block of La Mesa Dr.

• An attempted theft of a truck was reported on the 14400 block of Elmrock Ave.

• A stolen truck was recovered on the 15900 block of San Antonio Ave.

• A stolen van was recovered near the intersection of Ocaso Ave. and La Mirada Blvd.

Man at wrong address

causes social media frenzy

Video from a front porch security camera captured the image of a Lakewood mother and her two children walking into their home at night this past Saturday followed a few seconds later by a strange man who tried to open the door, found it locked, then knocked and got no response.

The man waited on the porch, appeared to make several texts from his cell phone, and then left. The man paced on the sidewalk out front and remained in the area for some time afterwards before leaving completely.

The video went viral on social media and on TV stations nationwide, perhaps because of the recent rise of “follow home” robberies in other parts of California.

The City of Lakewood invests in a variety of extra public safety resources, including a Special Assignment Officer (SAO) team that works just on Lakewood issues and investigations. The team includes a seasoned detective who has worked in Lakewood for many years.

The detective and members of the SAO team quickly went to work on this incident. They were able to identify the man on the porch, made contact, and interviewed him along with the friend whose house he thought he was visiting.

After that interview, the Lakewood detective determined that the man was simply mistaken when he tried to enter the home of the Lakewood mother and her children. TV news stations are now running updated versions of the story.

Like this: Like Loading...