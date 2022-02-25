Actress Sally Kellerman dies at 84

A native of Long Beach, Kellerman shot to fame with her work in Robert Altman’s hit film “M*A*S*H,” which spawned the long-running television series — in which Loretta Swit took over Kellerman’s role as Houlihan.

Although she was nominated for an Oscar for the role, Kellerman lost to Helen Hayes of “Airport.”

Kellerman is also known to many movie buffs as comedian Rodney Dangerfield’s love interest in the 1986 romp “Back to School.”

On the small screen, she is remembered by throngs of “Star Trek” fans for her role in a first-season episode of the original series, portraying Dr. Elizabeth Dehner, who develops supernatural powers when the USS Enterprise ventures into an energy field at the edge of the galaxy.

She appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over the years, including roles on “The Young and the Restless,” “90210,” “Chemistry” and “Decker.”

She is survived by her son, Jack. Her daughter with the late producer Jonathan Krane, Hannah, died in 2016.

Her son, Jack Krane, told a local source that Kellerman died at a Woodland Hills nursing home following a battle with dementia.

