Norwalk to Upgrade All Twelve City Parks

February 23, 2022

On February 22, 2022 the City Council was presented with a “master plan” by City staff outlining current and future projects for all twelve parks located in the city. The presentation detailed all park projects in various stages of work, from requested funding/waiting for notification, to design, to construction.

Recommendations included adding block walls in parks that would provide better security and decrease continued maintenance costs for repairs due to cut fences and vandalism. In addition, new Pour-N-Play surfaces for playgrounds will create a safer environment for children and decreased staff time and maintenance. Staff also recommended the installation and upgrade of ballfield lighting at parks that will increase hours of operation.

The City Council was supportive of the recommendations made by City staff. A key component of the plan was the availability of resources for each of the park projects. Mayor Rick Ramirez summed up the Council’s perspective on the issue when he stated, “We need to invest the money we have, while at the same time aggressively go after additional resources. We need to upgrade these parks now.”

A few highlights of the planned projects are:

Hermosillo Park – The City has been awarded an $8.5 million grant through Prop 68 to rehabilitate the park. Funding includes the construction of a new community building, restrooms, parking lot, and various amenities throughout the park. The playground was replaced in 2018 and will remain in place, but a Pour N Play surface will be installed as part of the overall project.

Norwalk Park – A Master Plan is in the process of being developed which includes new sports fields, playgrounds, an additional restroom facility, and a variety of park amenities.

Lakeside Park – Funding of $14,000 is approved in the FY 2021/22 budget for laser leveling of ballfields at the park, which will be completed in the coming months.

Holifield Park – One of the playgrounds was recently replaced, funded through the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors at the request of Supervisor Janice Hahn. Due to the placement of the playground, a large open area was created which has been evaluated for installation of a skate park similar in size to the existing location at Norwalk Park that is being removed.

Gerdes Park – Ballfield lighting will be added to the main ballfield at the park. Design work is being completed and the project is due to be bid in late spring. Capital Improvement Project (CIP) No. 7365 has $300,000 budgeted for this project. This project will increase play time capacity of three to four hours per day, five to six days per week for the leagues.

Bob White Park – In November 2021, City Council approved moving forward with the installation of a restroom building and dog park through Prop 68 per capita funds.

The City Council voted unanimously to move forward with budget-approved projects where applicable, and the prioritizing of future projects.

For more information email [email protected] or call (562) 929-5735.

