ALERT! Listeria outbreak grows; outbreak linked to formula kills one infant

Another person has been added to the patient toll in an outbreak of Listeria infections of unknown origins, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

As of Feb. 17 there have been 14 people confirmed as patients in the Listeria outbreak that was first announced by the FDA on Feb. 9. The agency has not reported any information on the ages of the patients or where they live.

FDA investigators have begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak of Listeria infections, but they have not reported what food or foods they are looking at.

In a new outbreak listing the FDA reports that four infants have been infected from Cronobacter and Salmonella bacteria in infant formula products. All four patients were hospitalized.

One child with an infection from coronobacter has died. The death remains under investigation.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

The company has initiated a recall.

All of the sick infants are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula (IF) produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI, facility. The FDA has initiated an onsite inspection at the facility.