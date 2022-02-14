ABC Unified teacher’s rally Tuesday at ABC offices to demand a fair wage

February 14, 2022

Teachers, who are in their second week of ‘Work to Rule’ campaign, to be joined by CFT President Jeff Freitas

Hundreds of teachers with the ABC Federation of Teachers will rally in front of the ABC Unified School District on Tuesday evening in Cerritos to demand a fair wage. The teachers, who have not had a salary increase since 2019, began a ‘Work to Rule’ campaign last week to protest inadequate movement by representatives of the ABC Unified School District at the bargaining table. A ‘Work to Rule’ campaign involves teachers and school workers only working their contractually-obligated work hours.

With negotiations set to resume on Wednesday, ABC Federation of Teachers President Ray Gaer is hopeful that the Board of Education will hear teachers’ demands for the pay and respect they deserve.

“We call on the Board of Education of the ABC Unified School District to settle a contract that treats teachers with dignity and respect,” said Ray Gaer. “That includes a fair wage increase that recognizes the sacrifices teachers have made over the course of the pandemic.”

Details on the rally:

Who: Hundreds of ABC Unified teachers and allies, and CFT President Jeff Freitas

What: Rally and speak out

When: Tues., February 15, 2022 – set up at 4:30 p.m. – Rally starts at 5:00 p.m. – Speak out in front of the Board at 7:00 p.m.

Where: ABC Unified School District HQ – 16700 Norwalk Blvd, Cerritos, CA 90703

ABC Federation of Teachers represents the teachers and certificated staff of the ABC Unified School District, which serves the cities of Artesia, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens, the portion of Lakewood east of the San Gabriel River, as well as small portions of Long Beach and Norwalk. ABC Federation of Teachers is affiliated with the CFT at the state level and AFT, AFL-CIO at the national level. More information at abcft.org.

Like this: Like Loading...