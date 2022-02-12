Gymnasium and Locker Room Renovation Complete at La Mirada High

MEASURE G funded the complete renovation of the gymnasium. Attending the grand opening ceremony was the NLMUSD Board, NLMUSD Sup. John Lopez and the LM City Council.

By Tammye McDuff

La Mirada High School officially unveiled its new gymnasium and locker room building Wednesday, a project that modernized and expanded the previous space for the Matadores student body.

Funded by Measure G at a total cost of $26 million dollars, the new upgrades to the existing area added 12,000 square feet to the gymnasium, resulting in a total of 26,000 square feet of space for use by the LHMS student body. The project, which began in January of 2019, faced several setbacks during construction including structural upgrades and a fire, but was completed for use in the fall of 2021. Matadores athletic teams have been in use of the modernized space since then including the newly crowned Suburban League champion boy’s basketball team. The upgrades could not have been made without the passage of Measure G, a $375-million-dollar bond which supplies funding aimed at improving and modernizing facilities to further provide a high-quality experience for District students in and out of the classroom.

“La Mirada High School Athletics has a rich heritage that spans over 60 years,” said LMHS Principal Lisa Reed. “The new gymnasium is a beautiful facility that will support our athletic programs and allow them to expand opportunities on our campus. The joy of watching our athletes and fans as they enter the gym for events has been amazing. They are proud of this facility and what it means for our school.”

The project consisted of: An additional regulation-sized court with divider curtains to bring the total number of floors to three; renovation of the courts; upgraded spaces compliant with current building codes and accessibility requirements including a lift, ramp, and accessible lockers and restroom stalls; a new lobby/foyer area; a new weight room; expansion and modernization of team rooms with new lockers, benches & storage space; new bleachers, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology throughout.

“To stand in this wonderful new facility is a testament to the vision of the Board of Education and the community of Norwalk-La Mirada as well as the leadership of the District Facilities team and the administration of La Mirada High School,” said Superintendent John M. Lopez. “While the project did encounter some setbacks, everyone was focused on the goal to provide the best for the Matadores school community. I want to thank everyone involved for their expertise and dedication. This gymnasium is another example of the high-quality experience we strive to provide for the students of Norwalk-La Mirada.”

The grand opening was held within the gymnasium and featured remarks from Principal Reed, Superintendent Lopez, and Board of Education President Norma Amezcua. Members of the Board of Education, La Mirada High School staff and students, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District staff, and other dignitaries and members of the community were also in attendance. La Mirada High School ASB President Jordan Garcia cut the ribbon to officially open the gymnasium.

Opening ceremonies began with an introduction by LMHS Principal, Lisa Reed. The national anthem was performed by the La Mirada High School Choir followed by the flag salute led by ASB President Jordon Garcia. Superintendent John Lopez was the keynote speaker for the evening followed by the plaque unveiling and ribbon cutting.

