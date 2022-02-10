Cerritos Will Honor Meritorious Marine February 19

February 10, 2022

The city of Cerritos “Adopted” the Marines and Sailors of the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, stationed at Camp Pendleton, on November 11, 2007. Sergeant Pierre Porchiola, a member of the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st CEB), will be hosted and honored by the City of Cerritos on Saturday, February 19, at 11:30 at the Cerritos Sheraton Hotel. The public is cordially invited to attend the event and the presentation, wherein the Mayor and City Council will present Sergeant Pierre Porchiola with a proclamation to honor him for his exemplary service. You will have an opportunity to personally meet and express your appreciation for Sergeant Porchiola’s military service.

Sergeant Porchiola was born on 30 May 1994 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was recruited into the United State Marine Corps in June 2018. He graduated from his recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina with the meritorious rank of Private First Class. His subsequent training included Marine Combat at the School of Infantry, followed by the Combat Engineer Course, graduating with a Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) of Combat Engineer in December 2018. He was again meritoriously promoted during his final training to Lance Corporal.

He immediately received orders to 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California and assigned to Bravo Company. Lance Corporal Porchiola’s combat engineering platoon was subsequently attached to and accompanied the 2nd Battalion 4th Marines (2/4) when it deployed as the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). During this deployment, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Upon his return with the 31st MEU, Corporal Porchiola was assigned as squad leader in Bravo Company’s 4th Platoon, which was again attached to 2nd Battalion 4th Marines in support of their Mountain Warfare Training. Corporal Porchiola was responsible for the training, mentoring, and well-being of the 13 Marines in his squad as well as being the combat engineering subject matter expert for all 204 Marines of 2/4’s Golf Company. In February 2022, Corporal Porchiola was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

When off duty, Sergeant Porchiola often volunteers with the local community.

