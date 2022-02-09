Cerritos Library to present author Dr. La-Doris McClaney

February 9, 2022

In celebration of African American History Month, the Cerritos Library welcomes author Dr. La-Doris McClaney, who will discuss her book, “God, I Listened Too,” at 7 p.m. in the Skyline Room on Friday, February 18. Seating is available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Attendees will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver and wear a face covering.

Dr. McClaney is a real estate mogul, philanthropist and author. In “God, I Listened Too,” she recounts her life and shares how the power of prayer, determination and pure grit can transform a simple seed into an abundant harvest worth millions of dollars and countless lives forever changed.

Copies of Dr. McClaney’s book will be available for purchase. The Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue. For more information, call (562) 916-1342.

Like this: Like Loading...