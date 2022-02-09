Bob Saget Died of Head Trauma

February 9, 2022

Bob Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and laid to rest five days later at a private funeral in Los Angeles.

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been confirmed.

One month after the Full House star was found dead on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died due to head trauma.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said on Wednesday. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s family added that they’ve been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” in the weeks since his death, and that the support has “been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

