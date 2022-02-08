La Mirada Company involved in multi-state recall of plums contaminated with lead

La Fiesta Food Products of La Mirada, CA, is recalling all lots of its Saladitos Con Chile (Salted Plums with Chili) because of the presence of lead, which can cause developmental problems for children and other health issues for adults.

A number of other companies are recalling dried plums because of lead contamination. For details see the Food Safety News website.

The affected product from La Fiesta was distributed in California, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia through distributors to retail stores from Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for the following information on the packaging:

La Fiesta Brand Saladitos Con Chile(Salted Plums with Chili)

UPC#032327028290

There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because of the potential long shelf life. Expiration dates were not included in the product description from the company.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

About lead poisoning

Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with lead poisoning may not look or act sick. Lead poising in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.