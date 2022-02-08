4,198 Cases and 51 New Deaths Due to COVID in Los Angeles County

As the Omicron Surge Continues to Decline, Public Health Officials Detail Post-Surge Mitigation Strategies

With the Omicron surge continuing its decline, Public Health officials caution that “post-surge” does not indicate an end to the pandemic but rather that COVID-19 metrics are stabilizing across the county.

For the week ending February 7, LA County reported an average of 9,800 daily cases, representing a 47% decrease from the average of 18,617 daily cases reported the previous week. Similarly, the daily average case rate decreased to 102 positive cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending February 7, compared to 193 positive cases per 100,000 residents for the prior week, representing a 47% decline in the average daily case rate. The seven-day average daily test positivity rate also declined from 8% to 5%, a 40% decline from the week prior.

In addition to the encouraging case and test positivity trends, hospital admissions for COVID-positive patients in LA County have also significantly declined. For the week ending February 7, the seven-day average of daily hospital admissions decreased by 111 admissions from the prior week to 310 admissions; this represents a 26% decline in County hospital admissions. Today there are 2,702 patients with COVID hospitalized.

Public Health will consider LA County to be “post-surge” when COVID daily hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for seven consecutive days.

Once LA County enters post surge, masking will no longer be required in outdoor spaces at outdoor Mega Events or in outdoor spaces at childcare facilities and K-12 schools. The masking requirement at indoor establishments will continue until:

LA County has two consecutive weeks at or below Moderate Transmission (10-49.99 new cases/100,000 persons in the past seven days), as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention OR

Vaccines have been available for children under age five for eight weeks; AND

No emerging reports of significantly circulating new variants of concern that threaten vaccine effectiveness.

Per state regulations, indoor masking at K-12 schools, childcare facilities, youth settings, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless and emergency shelters, and cooling centers is still required.

Additionally, per federal regulations, masking when riding public transit and in transportation is still required.

Employers must also continue to provide high quality and well-fitting masks to workers who are in close contact with others until transmission is lower. Vaccination verification will also continue at mega events and indoor sections of bars, lounges, nightclubs, wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

