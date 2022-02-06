7,017 New Positive Cases and 65 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

|
February 6, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
1 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 6,776 positive tests with testing dates between 12/27/21 – 2/02/22
2 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 265 positive tests with testing dates between 12/28/21 – 1/31/22
3 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 18 positive tests with testing dates between 1/3/22 – 1/31/22